Weightlifting Coach Accepts 12-Year Doping Sanction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Weightlifting coach Michael Gingras has accepted a 12-year sanction from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for prohibited doping conduct.
USADA said Thursday that the 31-year-old Gingras, from Milwaukie, Oregon, admitted possessing, trafficking and administering testosterone, and possessing and trafficking LGD-4033, a selective androgen receptor modulator to an athlete.
The sanction began Jan. 16, the date Gingras admitted the violations.
