COMING UP: Sweetheart Scam, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Weightlifting Coach Accepts 12-Year Doping Sanction

May 11, 2017 8:45 PM
Filed Under: Anti-Doping Agency, Michael Gingras

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Weightlifting coach Michael Gingras has accepted a 12-year sanction from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for prohibited doping conduct.

USADA said Thursday that the 31-year-old Gingras, from Milwaukie, Oregon, admitted possessing, trafficking and administering testosterone, and possessing and trafficking LGD-4033, a selective androgen receptor modulator to an athlete.

The sanction began Jan. 16, the date Gingras admitted the violations.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch