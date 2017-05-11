Roads Completely Destroyed In Southern Colorado Flooding

BEULAH, Colo. (CBS4) – Several roads are washed out or covered in water due to major flooding in southern Colorado.

Creeks are overflowing after Wednesday’s rain and hail storm, forcing debris down from the Junkins and Beulah Hill Fire burn scars.

Anybody above Red Mountain Youth Camp can now travel north from North Creek to Hwy 96. #beulahflood pic.twitter.com/RF68L6WcwC — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) May 11, 2017

So far there have been no evacuations, but law enforcement is advising people not to travel if they are in the area as several roads are closed.

The area is not expected to see any additional rainfall Thursday or through the weekend, but standing and fast-moving water remains, and people are warned not to try to drive through it.

Debris build up from flooding in Beulah. Rain has stopped but water continues to flow. #beulahflood pic.twitter.com/6chUmIrurE — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) May 11, 2017

Damaged culverts and power outages are also causing problems in the area.

The Beulah School is set up as a “reception center” in response to the flooding, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff.

Beulah residents waking up to lots of water. Some roads are under water, culverts damaged; stay safe. #beulahflood pic.twitter.com/OZ0saMCKHi — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) May 11, 2017

Anyone who has power problems is told to contact San Isabel Electric at 719-547-2160.