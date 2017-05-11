Roads Completely Destroyed In Southern Colorado Flooding

BEULAH, Colo. (CBS4) – Several roads are washed out or covered in water due to major flooding in southern Colorado.
Creeks are overflowing after Wednesday’s rain and hail storm, forcing debris down from the Junkins and Beulah Hill Fire burn scars.
So far there have been no evacuations, but law enforcement is advising people not to travel if they are in the area as several roads are closed.
The area is not expected to see any additional rainfall Thursday or through the weekend, but standing and fast-moving water remains, and people are warned not to try to drive through it.
Damaged culverts and power outages are also causing problems in the area.
The Beulah School is set up as a “reception center” in response to the flooding, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff.
Anyone who has power problems is told to contact San Isabel Electric at 719-547-2160.