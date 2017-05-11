Report: Broncos, 1st Round Pick Garett Bolles Reach 4 Year Deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have reached a four-year rookie deal with their first round draft pick Garett Bolles, according to a report on NFL.com.

Bolles, a left tackle who played at Utah, is expected to compete for the starting spot right away on the Broncos offensive line, which was one of the worst units in the NFL last year.

“I know this offensive line has a lot of talent. They have a lot of amazing players,” Bolles told CBS4 the day after getting drafted. “They just needed some help. They just need somebody to come in here and help them out. They can get the job done, but they just need some juice. That’s what I want to bring to them.”

On CBS4 Monday night former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Ryan Harris said the Broncos will work to get Bolles as much pro experience as possible before the regular season gets going.

“Look for Bolles to play a little longer than the starters in preseason games just so he can get used to the speed of the game,” Harris said.

Bolles played two seasons at Snow College before moving up to the PAC-12 as a Ute. In his first and only season at Utah, Bolles started 12 games for Utah, earning First Team All-Pac 12 honors.

“His immense natural athleticism and ascending skill-set are just what Elway and his staff was looking for. And his massive frame leaves room for him add more bulk and muscle,” CBS4 Broncos analyst Romi Bean recently wrote.