Teen Double Murder Suspects May Reach Plea Agreement

May 11, 2017 8:23 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities say three of the suspects arrested in connection with the killing of two Colorado Springs teenagers are considering a plea offer in the case.

The suspects Carlos Meza, Angelita Prado, and Breeana Dahlberg are considering an offer from the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office.

Meza, who goes by the name Tink, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender which stems from the investigation into the double murder of double murder of Natalie Partida and Derek Greer.

Prado, 21, was arrested on kidnapping charges related to the double murder.

Several other suspects were arrested in connection with the case, including those accused of attempting to influence a public official, kidnapping and robbery.

A passerby found Greer, 15, and Partida, 16, dead on the side of a road near Fountain in March.

Those who knew them say that Greer and Partida were best friends. Both were students at Coronado High School.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has not revealed details behind how the murders happened or what led up to the arrests.

