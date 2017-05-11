COMING UP: Sweetheart Scam, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Police To Search Landfill In Death Of Colorado Woman

May 11, 2017 5:23 PM
Filed Under: Adam Densmore, Ashley Mead, Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police continue to look for evidence in the death of a Colorado woman whose partial remains were found in Oklahoma in February.

Police in Boulder, Colorado said Wednesday that they plan to search an out-of-state landfill for evidence related to the killing of 25-year-old Ashley Mead. They won’t say where the landfill is or what they’re looking for.

ashley elizabeth mead Police To Search Landfill In Death Of Colorado Woman

Ashley Elizabeth Mead (credit: CBS)

Mead was reported missing in Boulder in February along with her 1-year-old daughter. The girl was found with her father, Adam Densmore, near Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Densmore is charged with killing her. He has not entered a plea yet.

densmore 2 Police To Search Landfill In Death Of Colorado Woman

Adam Densmore in Boulder County court (credit: CBS)

Mead’s torso was found Okmulgee, about 40 miles south of Tulsa. Investigators believe she was dismembered near Shreveport, Louisiana and have said her remains could have been discarded anywhere between there and Oklahoma.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch