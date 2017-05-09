Kindergartners Get New Bikes Thanks To 5th Graders

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Some kindergartners got new bicycles on Tuesday, thanks to the generosity of fifth graders and their teachers.
The students teamed up with their teachers at Summit View Elementary School to build the bicycles for students at Sedalia Elementary.
Both schools are in the Douglas County School District.
On Tuesday, they finally got the chance to pay it forward.
“Then we created a really great partnership with them where our kids got to know their kids, all the time thinking it was a pen pal situation and then today was the surprise reveal!” said kindergarten teacher Kimberly Kirby.
The bicycle build was part of the Wish for Wheels non-profit organization. The students raised more than $5,000 for the surprise.