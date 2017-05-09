BREAKING NEWS: President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, the White House said. (Watch CBSN)

Kindergartners Get New Bikes Thanks To 5th Graders

May 9, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Douglas County School District, Sedalia Elementary, Summit View Elementary School

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Some kindergartners got new bicycles on Tuesday, thanks to the generosity of fifth graders and their teachers.

The students teamed up with their teachers at Summit View Elementary School to build the bicycles for students at Sedalia Elementary.

sedalia bikes rs raw 01 concatenated 150949 frame 212 Kindergartners Get New Bikes Thanks To 5th Graders

(credit: CBS)

Both schools are in the Douglas County School District.

On Tuesday, they finally got the chance to pay it forward.

sedalia bikes rs raw 01 concatenated 150949 frame 11144 Kindergartners Get New Bikes Thanks To 5th Graders

(credit: CBS)

“Then we created a really great partnership with them where our kids got to know their kids, all the time thinking it was a pen pal situation and then today was the surprise reveal!” said kindergarten teacher Kimberly Kirby.

sedalia bikes rs raw 01 concatenated 150949 frame 14799 Kindergartners Get New Bikes Thanks To 5th Graders

(credit: CBS)

The bicycle build was part of the Wish for Wheels non-profit organization. The students raised more than $5,000 for the surprise.

sedalia bikes rs raw 01 concatenated 150949 frame 17342 Kindergartners Get New Bikes Thanks To 5th Graders

(credit: CBS)

sedalia bikes rs raw 01 concatenated 150949 frame 17758 Kindergartners Get New Bikes Thanks To 5th Graders

(credit: CBS)

