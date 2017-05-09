Boulder Valley School District Superintendent Officially Fired

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned the superintendent of the Boulder Valley School District has been fired.

Superintendent Bruce Messinger had been on paid leave since March pending the outcome of a probe.

“The Boulder Valley School District Board of Education voted 7-0 to unilaterally terminate the superintendent’s contract per section 9D of the contract effective immediately. Dr. Messinger has been on paid leave since March 28. He will receive a severance as outlined in section 9D of his contract,” Boulder Valley School District Board of Education President Sam Fuqua said in a statement.

Joe Sleeper, who has been the acting superintendent since Messinger was put on leave, will continue in the role until the board finds a long-term interim superintendent to fill in during a nationwide search, which “is estimated to take six to nine months.”

“The Board is committed to the mission, vision and goals of the Boulder Valley School District and to continuing and strengthening its collaborative relationships with our employees and our community,” Fuqua said.

Messinger was named the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2016. It’s not clear what lead to his termination.