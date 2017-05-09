Police Search For Dangerous Suspect

May 9, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Dove Ridge, Parker

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Parker are still searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Officers searched the Dove Ridge subdivision early Tuesday morning, trying to find the 30-year-old. He is described as 6-foot-1, 6-foot-2, 135 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and a goatee.

The man was believed to be in a stolen yellow 1985 Ford passenger van with a brown striped swamp cooler on top.

The vehicle was located not far from where it was last seen, but the suspect remains at large.

