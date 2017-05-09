Latest Forecast: Another Rough Weather Day Ahead For Denver

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After hail up to the size of baseballs caused extensive damage in parts of the Denver metro area on Monday, another round of strong or severe thunderstorms is expected Tuesday afternoon.

The strongest storms are likely to occur after 2 p.m. and before 6 p.m. although isolated activity is possible prior to that window. Once the severe weather concludes, rain showers are possible Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Weather threats during the afternoon and early evening on Tuesday include large hail, damaging wind, dangerous lightning, and flooding rain.

Then more rain is likely Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday morning. But fortunately the severe weather threat will decrease considerably during that time. The biggest concern on on Wednesday and Thursday is flooding as many areas end up seeing a grand total of 2 to 3+ inches of rain since Monday.

Drier and warmer weather will return Friday and most of the Mother’s Day weekend will be dry. The exception will be Mother’s Day itself on Sunday with a 20-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop mainly in the afternoon and evening.

