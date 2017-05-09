Hail Damage Spans Front Range

DENVER (CBS4)– A massive hail storm on Monday afternoon caused a lot of damage across the Denver metro area, the Front Range and across Northern Colorado.

The hail piled up so deep in Commerce City that many drivers pulled over to wait out the storm.

Hail pounded some areas for more than five minutes as the storm brought strong winds and heavy rain.

Hail stripped branches and shattered windows of businesses and hundreds of vehicles as drivers got caught in the storm.

Hail covered Coors Field and even though crews scooped up the piles of hail with shovels, the rain didn’t stop and the Monday night Colorado Rockies game against the Chicago Cubs was postponed until Tuesday afternoon.

In Greeley, streets in downtown were flooded by heavy rain. The high water caused may cars to stall out.

Police urge drivers to stay away from rising water and not drive through the water.

The hail also damaged Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge. Hail broke windows and there was some flooding.

More than 100 cars in the parking lot took a hit.

No patients were impacted unless their vehicle was parked outside.