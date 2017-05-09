Cardinals Delete Sexist Tweet After Backlash From Fans

ST. LOUIS (CBS4) – The St. Louis Cardinals tweeted about a giveaway in which fans would receive a replica 1967 World Series ring.
What could go wrong?
The tweet, which has been taken down, also included a short video that shows a woman gazing at the replica ring while wearing it.
Many fans didn’t take kindly to the connotation that baseball and jewelry are mutually exclusive interests, and women are bigger fans of rings than sports.
Safe to say they might need a different strategy for social media marketing in the near future.