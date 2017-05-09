Woman’s Jaw Broken After Being Attacked While Waiting For Bus

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver would like the public’s help identifying a man wanted for an aggravated assault.
According to police, the assault occurred last Thursday at a bus stop just after 5 a.m. in the 400 block of North Federal Boulevard.
“A female victim was waiting for the bus … (the) suspect attacked the victim from behind breaking her jaw. The victim and a witness chased after the suspect but were not able to catch him,” police said in a statement.
Additional Information From The Denver Police Department
Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones.