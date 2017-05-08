COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos offensive lineman Ryan Harris. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Tree Falls On Home, Damages Roof

May 8, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: 23rd Avenue, Dexter Street, Severe Storm

DENVER (CBS4)– Crews continued to remove a tree that fell on a home during a severe storm on Sunday afternoon, damaging the roof that was recently replaced.

The home is located at 23rd Avenue and Dexter Street in Denver. The tree fell on the roof of that home and became wedged between that roof and that of a neighboring home.

dexter tree house 12vo frame 76 Tree Falls On Home, Damages Roof

A tree fell on a home at 23rd and Dexter Street (credit: CBS)

The homeowners were not home at the time. They recently moved in.

The tree caused some structural damage, but no one was hurt.

dexter tree house 12vo frame 1786 Tree Falls On Home, Damages Roof

(credit: CBS)

“There was just a lot of debris. The tree limbs went through our living room, so there was some rain coming in last night. Hopefully we’re going to get the tree taken care of and there’s just some debris. Thankfully the fire department came out and they did an amazing job. They put down a tarp and they moved our belongings and everyone was trying to get a hold of us to let us know what had happened,” said homeowner Sarah Jeske. “They did a great job inside.”

dexter tree house 12vo frame 166 Tree Falls On Home, Damages Roof

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters say strong winds that moved through on Sunday afternoon were likely to blame for the tree collapse.

Crews removed the tree by cutting it into large chunks and pushing those pieces off the roof.

dexter tree house 12vo frame 256 Tree Falls On Home, Damages Roof

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
NEWS TEAM
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch