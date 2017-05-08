Tree Falls On Home, Damages Roof

DENVER (CBS4)– Crews continued to remove a tree that fell on a home during a severe storm on Sunday afternoon, damaging the roof that was recently replaced.

The home is located at 23rd Avenue and Dexter Street in Denver. The tree fell on the roof of that home and became wedged between that roof and that of a neighboring home.

The homeowners were not home at the time. They recently moved in.

The tree caused some structural damage, but no one was hurt.

“There was just a lot of debris. The tree limbs went through our living room, so there was some rain coming in last night. Hopefully we’re going to get the tree taken care of and there’s just some debris. Thankfully the fire department came out and they did an amazing job. They put down a tarp and they moved our belongings and everyone was trying to get a hold of us to let us know what had happened,” said homeowner Sarah Jeske. “They did a great job inside.”

Firefighters say strong winds that moved through on Sunday afternoon were likely to blame for the tree collapse.

Crews removed the tree by cutting it into large chunks and pushing those pieces off the roof.