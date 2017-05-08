COMING UP: Living In The Woods, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Woman Struck, Killed By Lightning Identified

May 8, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff, Laura Miller, Lightning Death, National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration, Rainbow Creek Road, Sedalia

SEDALIA, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman who was riding her horse when she was killed Sunday evening by a lightning strike has been identified.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told CBS4 the woman has been identified as Laura Miller. The 37-year-old woman was a resident of the Rainbow Creek community west of Sedalia. Her mother was also riding a horse nearby when the strike occurred.

fatal lightning strike 2 Woman Struck, Killed By Lightning Identified

fatal lightning strike 1 Woman Struck, Killed By Lightning Identified (credit: CBS)

A 15-year-old family friend was also injured. She was last listed in stable condition.

The trio were riding horses on a popular community trail when deputies said they got stuck between two storms.

fatal lightning strike 3 Woman Struck, Killed By Lightning Identified

(credit: CBS)

The woman was killed while riding her horse on a trail which connects several properties.

Residents near the location told CBS4 the woman lived nearby, and her mother was also a resident in the neighborhood.

One family friend suggested the trio may have been riding their horses from one family property to the other.

According to NOAA records, this was the first lightning-related death in the United States in 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch