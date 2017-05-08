Woman Struck, Killed By Lightning Identified

SEDALIA, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman who was riding her horse when she was killed Sunday evening by a lightning strike has been identified.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told CBS4 the woman has been identified as Laura Miller. The 37-year-old woman was a resident of the Rainbow Creek community west of Sedalia. Her mother was also riding a horse nearby when the strike occurred.

A 15-year-old family friend was also injured. She was last listed in stable condition.

The trio were riding horses on a popular community trail when deputies said they got stuck between two storms.

The woman was killed while riding her horse on a trail which connects several properties.

Residents near the location told CBS4 the woman lived nearby, and her mother was also a resident in the neighborhood.

One family friend suggested the trio may have been riding their horses from one family property to the other.

According to NOAA records, this was the first lightning-related death in the United States in 2017.