Cubs, Rockies Postponed By Rain

DENVER (AP) – The game between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies on Monday night has been postponed because of rain.

It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game at 12:10 p.m. MT and the second at 6:40 p.m. The game was delayed for about 75 minutes before being called.

Cubs get the advantage of tonight's postponement. But doubleheader tomorrow will still be tough after playing 18 last night. — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) May 9, 2017

This comes as welcomed news for the Cubs, who can now get a good night’s rest. The team arrived at their Denver hotel around 5 a.m. Monday after a 5-4, 18-inning loss to the New York Yankees.

There was so much hail in the afternoon that it had to be swept off the tarp covering the field. The rain persisted as the crowd gathered under the overhang trying to wait out the delay.

