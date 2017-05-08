Upgrades Shut Down Cherry Creek South Drive

DENVER (CBS4)– Upgrades will shut down a section of Cherry Creek South Drive while crews install sidewalks, curbs and new parking spaces.
Crews closed the section of Cherry Creek South Drive from just west of Steele Street to the intersection at Alameda.
The section will be upgraded with sidewalks, curbs, gutters and new parking. The area will also get a makeover for pedestrians and bicyclists on the bike path.
There will also be a stoplight at the intersection of Cherry Creek South Drive and Alameda.
Work on the project will last through mid-November.