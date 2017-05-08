COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos offensive lineman Ryan Harris. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Upgrades Shut Down Cherry Creek South Drive

May 8, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Alameda, Cherry Creek South Drive

DENVER (CBS4)– Upgrades will shut down a section of Cherry Creek South Drive while crews install sidewalks, curbs and new parking spaces.

Crews closed the section of Cherry Creek South Drive from just west of Steele Street to the intersection at Alameda.

cherry creek south closure 12vo frame 0 Upgrades Shut Down Cherry Creek South Drive

Copter4 flew over Cherry Creek Drive South (credit: CBS)

The section will be upgraded with sidewalks, curbs, gutters and new parking. The area will also get a makeover for pedestrians and bicyclists on the bike path.

There will also be a stoplight at the intersection of Cherry Creek South Drive and Alameda.

Work on the project will last through mid-November.

cherry creek south closure 12vo frame 1267 Upgrades Shut Down Cherry Creek South Drive

Cherry Creek Drive South (credit: CBS)

