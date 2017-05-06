Pilot Flying Out Of DIA Celebrates Major Milestone He Personally Tracked

May 6, 2017 5:53 PM
Filed Under: Denver International Airport, DIA, John Richie, Southwest Airlines

DENVER (CBS4) – An airline pilot celebrated a milestone with passengers after flying out Denver International Airport.

Cpt. John Richie has been flying for Southwest Airlines for 22 years. Earlier this week Rickie made a special announcement before a flight from Denver to Pittsburgh.

pilots millionth passenger 5sotvo Pilot Flying Out Of DIA Celebrates Major Milestone He Personally Tracked

(credit: Jennifer Todd)

“Today is a special day. Ever since I started with Southwest I’ve kept track of the passengers I’ve flown. Today I’m flying my one millionth passenger,” Richie said.

pilots millionth passenger 34 Pilot Flying Out Of DIA Celebrates Major Milestone He Personally Tracked

(credit: Jennifer Todd)

Richie did a little digging and figured out who the one millionth passenger was. He gave that person a bottle of champagne. Richie also found out how much the passenger paid for her ticket and reimbursed her out of his own pocket.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch