Pilot Flying Out Of DIA Celebrates Major Milestone He Personally Tracked

DENVER (CBS4) – An airline pilot celebrated a milestone with passengers after flying out Denver International Airport.
Cpt. John Richie has been flying for Southwest Airlines for 22 years. Earlier this week Rickie made a special announcement before a flight from Denver to Pittsburgh.
“Today is a special day. Ever since I started with Southwest I’ve kept track of the passengers I’ve flown. Today I’m flying my one millionth passenger,” Richie said.
Richie did a little digging and figured out who the one millionth passenger was. He gave that person a bottle of champagne. Richie also found out how much the passenger paid for her ticket and reimbursed her out of his own pocket.