Latest Forecast: Close To The Record High

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – On the weather map we have a huge ridge of high pressure sitting smack dab over the spine of the Rocky mountains from Canada south to Mexico and Colorado is right in the middle. This ridge is bringing in warm and dry air over our state. The result, mostly sunny skies and near record heat for some. In Denver, the normal or average high is 68 and the record is 86! It looks like the Mile High City has a great shot at getting into the middle 80s with no problem at all.

There is a little moisture showing up on satellite imagery flowing from Utah into western Colorado. This may be enough to get very, isolated showers going late in the day across the western half of the state. There is a very small chance for one or two spotty sprinkles over the Denver metro area late Saturday too. However, the majority of our viewing area will stay dry.

Starting on Sunday there is a gradual increase in the chance for afternoon showers and thunder storms. Especially by the time Tuesday rolls around as a cold front and low pressure area cools things down and really increases the chances for measurable rainfall by the middle of the week ahead.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.