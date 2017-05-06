Suicidal Man Keeps Estes Park Authorities At Bay For More Than 24 Hours

May 6, 2017
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement personnel have now spent more than a day trying to get a suicidal man to come out of a house in Estes Park.

Officers first responded to a home on Larkspur Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The entirety of Larkspur Avenue is closed between Whispering Pines Drive and Carriage Drive.

Residents were given the option of evacuating or sheltering in place, according to Assistant Town Administrator Travis Machalek.

“There was no mandatory evacuation.”

Machalek could not confirm whether the man was armed or in contact with police negotiators, but did say there is no one else inside the home.

Estimated numbers of evacuees were also not available.

A Facebook post from Estes Park Police Department asked residents to be patient: “Officers are taking great care and ample time to help ensure a safe resolution of this incident for the individual and the officers. … We appreciate the patience of our residents and ask everyone to avoid the area until the situation is safely resolved.”

According to EPD, Larimer County Regional SWAT, Larimer County Sheriff’s Department and SWAT,  Northern Colorado Bomb Squad, Boulder County SWAT, Longmont SWAT, Fort Collins SWAT and Rocky Mountain National Park are all assisting Estes Park authorities.

