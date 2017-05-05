5 Stolen Vehicles Recovered In SWAT Operation

May 5, 2017 4:50 PM
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Metro Auto Theft Task Force recovered five stolen vehicles from a storage lot in an industrial area in Northglenn on Thursday afternoon.

Copter4 flew over the property at 2150 E. 58th Avenue as SWAT teams and investigators from three jurisdictions searched vehicles in the area. Some officers had their guns drawn.

Copter4 flew over the property in a stolen car investigation. (credit: CBS)

The crews interviewed the property owner and searched vehicles, including semi trailers and a school bus.

Some of the stolen vehicles recovered had been stolen more than three years ago.

One man was arrested on an unrelated theft warrant.

