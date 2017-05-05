Heartbroken Family Asks For Help Finding Killer

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A heartbroken family in Greeley is asking for help finding the person who shot a loved one on the street in a possible case of road rage.

Alberto Ruiz Jr., 33, was found shot to death in his car on 29th Street on April 25. He died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Ruiz’s wife sat before the media at the Greeley police station on Friday morning with eyes full of tears as her brother-in-law, Art, spoke about their loss.

“His jokes brought us laughter and his smile brought us peace. We are asking the public for help to catch the people responsible for this act,” Art Ruiz said.

“No one deserves to endure what our family is going through. His children are young and have been crying themselves to sleep each night waiting for their daddy to come home from work.”

The shooting investigation so far only involves one bullet. Authorities said there were no shell casings found and the car Ruiz was in didn’t have any bullet holes in it.

Investigators said they aren’t sure if this was a targeted case or a random act of violence.

Police said as part of their investigation they are looking for a pickup truck that they suspect the shooter was driving. It was described as being a 1990s or early 2000s Chevy or GMC truck, and it was gold. Anyone who sees that truck is asked to report it to police.

Additional Resources

The Greeley Police Department released the following information about this case:

The Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest and filing of criminal charges. Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips (8477).