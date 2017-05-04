BREAKING NEWS: Police in Aurora have surrounded a motel on Colfax Avenue as part of a homicide investigation. (Full Story)

One Person Killed In Shooting, SWAT Operation Ongoing

May 4, 2017 6:24 AM
Filed Under: Aurora, Aurora Police, Colfax Avenue, Homicide, Police Standoff

AURORA (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have surrounded a motel on Colfax Avenue as part of a homicide investigation and search for a suspect.

The motel is located near the intersection of Colfax and Yosemite Street. Colfax was closed in both directions at Alton Street because a SWAT operation is going on.

One person was killed in the shooting overnight but few details about the crime have been released so far.

A person of interest was believed to be in a room at the motel, and as of 6:15 a.m. SWAT teams were continuing to try go get that person to come out.

