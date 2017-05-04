HEALTH CARE: House Votes To Pass American Health Care Act | Coffman Breaks With Party Ranks | Watch CBSN

Man Pleads Guilty In Shooting Death Of Doctor

May 4, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Arapahoe County Court, Centennial, Death Penalty, George Brauchler, Ken Atkinson, Kevin Lyons

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of shooting and killing a popular doctor and injuring two women pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a doctor last year in exchange for life in prison.

(credit: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Kevin Lyons in court in March (credit: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Kevin Lyons, who is accused of shooting and killing Dr. Ken Atkinson almost a year ago, initially pleaded not guilty to 14 counts in March but changed his plea in court on Thursday.

Dr. Ken Atkinson (credit: CBS)

Dr. Ken Atkinson (credit: CBS)

The shooting happened April 4 in Lyons’ front yard. Atkinson ran out of his home to stop Lyons from shooting his wife but was shot in the head and died. The second woman, Laurie Juergens, was shot in the face while trying to help.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch