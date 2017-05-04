Man Pleads Guilty In Shooting Death Of Doctor

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of shooting and killing a popular doctor and injuring two women pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a doctor last year in exchange for life in prison.

Kevin Lyons, who is accused of shooting and killing Dr. Ken Atkinson almost a year ago, initially pleaded not guilty to 14 counts in March but changed his plea in court on Thursday.

The shooting happened April 4 in Lyons’ front yard. Atkinson ran out of his home to stop Lyons from shooting his wife but was shot in the head and died. The second woman, Laurie Juergens, was shot in the face while trying to help.