Running Back Justin Forsett Retires After 9 Seasons

(The Sports Xchange) – Running back Justin Forsett announced his retirement Wednesday after nine seasons in the NFL, including a final stop in Denver.

Forsett’s most productive season came in 2014 with the Baltimore Ravens when he rushed for 1,266 yards (averaging 5.4 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns to earn a Pro Bowl selection.

“It’s been an amazing ride and I’m grateful for every moment the game of football has brought me,” the 31-year-old Forsett wrote on Twitter that included a link to his announcement on the website Sports Spectrum.

The 5-foot-8, 195-pound Forsett played for seven different teams throughout his career and finished with 3,890 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. He also had 210 career catches for 1,351 yards and one touchdown.

Forsett was selected by Seattle in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft and had stints with the Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Ravens, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos. His final season in 2016 was split between the Ravens, Lions and Broncos.

“It’s time. I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game I love,” Forsett wrote. “It’s been an amazing ride and I’m grateful for every moment. My career has brought so many great people into my life, and I asked some of them to join me in saying goodbye.

“Against all odds, critics, and naysayers, I accomplished something great. Scouts measured my height and said I was too short. They measured my 40-yard dash and said I was too slow. They looked at my build and said I wouldn’t last. But they couldn’t measure my heart, my faith, and my perseverance.

“I am living proof that dreams come true and God answers prayers, and I thank God everyday for the opportunity to live out my dream.”