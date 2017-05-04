Denver Broncos Re-Sign Billy Winn, Waive Bobby Richardson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (The Sports Xchange) – The Denver Broncos re-signed Billy Winn and waived fellow defensive end Bobby Richardson on Wednesday.

Mark Ingram #22 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Billy Winn #97 of the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 13, 2016. (credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Winn collected 19 tackles and one fumble recovery in 16 games, including two starts, last season for the Broncos.

The 28-year-old Winn has recorded 111 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 68 career games since being selected in the sixth round of the 2012 draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Richardson’s stay with the Broncos was a short one, as the 24-year-old was signed in February. Richardson spent 2016 on the practice squads of the Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans after starting 11 games with the Saints in 2015.

