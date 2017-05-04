HEALTH CARE: House Votes To Pass American Health Care Act | Coffman Breaks With Party Ranks | Watch CBSN

Broncos Make Several Changes To Their Personnel Department

May 4, 2017 3:59 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have promoted Tom Heckert from pro personnel director to senior personnel adviser.

Hecker’s successor as pro personnel director is A.J. Durso, who was his assistant the last two seasons after serving two years as the club’s pro scouting director.

GM John Elway also announced that Brian Stark was named college scouting director after serving five years as a Broncos scout.

The changes followed the departure of former college scouting director Adam Peters, who was hired by new 49ers GM John Lynch to serve as his vice president of player personnel.

Also, the Broncos announced the latest member of their Ring of Fame is former coach Red Miller, who led the Broncos to their first Super Bowl 40 years ago.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch