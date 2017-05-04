HEALTH CARE: House Votes To Pass American Health Care Act | Coffman Breaks With Party Ranks | Watch CBSN

Vandal Slashes $3 Million Painting

May 4, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: Aspen, Aspen Police Department, Cooper Avenue, Opera Gallery, Vandalism

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching for the man who walked into an art gallery and slashed a $3 million painting with a knife.

The crime was caught on surveillance camera at the Opera Gallery around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

co aspen art slasher 6vo transfer frame 185 Vandal Slashes $3 Million Painting

(credit: Aspen Times)

The suspect is then seen running out of the gallery before employees could confront him. Police say he ran all the way through town, and was last seen on Cooper Avenue near City Market.

The Aspen Police Department is working to figure out the suspect’s motive for the vandalism. In a post on Facebook, they say they’d “like to have the chance to chat with him. You know, just to help us ‘understand.'”

 

Investigators want to hear from anyone who might have seen the man running through town. They’re also checking other businesses for more surveillance video.

If you recognize him, call Aspen Police at 970-920-5400.

