Swastikas Among Vehicle Vandalism In One Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4)– Swastikas and KKK symbols were among the vandalism to vehicles in one Denver neighborhood.

There were a total of seven vehicles vandalized with either spray paint or carving directly into the paint, on Race Street near the University of Denver campus overnight Monday.

Police in Denver do not believe the vehicles were intentionally targeted but were vandalized at random.

Owners of the vandalized vehicles say they’re frustrated by the senseless crime.

“It makes me feel a little uneasy… I want to get it fixed as soon as possible,” said Jane Giagni, one victim.

“I think more than anything it was the message on the car. My heart sank when I saw the large KKKs across the front of the hood. So that was very disturbing,” said Mark, another victim.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Denver Police Department (720) 913-2000.