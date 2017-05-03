Be Alert When Hitting The Trails This Season

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildlife is waking up from hibernation, so make sure you’re alert when hitting the trails this spring.
That’s the word from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who posted a video of a bear out at Roxborough State Park.
Bears are frequently seen in the park, so it’s a good reminder to be alert when hiking.
“The wildlife are [also] certainly out and about at Staunton State Park,” the park posted to Facebook.
Staunton State Park is a short drive southwest of Denver.
The park’s wildlife camera recently captured a photo of a silver fox.
“The silver fox is actually a form of the red fox,” the park posted. “Silver foxes can range from being nearly completely black (absence of silver highlights) to very light, due to a very large amount of silver guard hairs.”