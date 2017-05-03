COMING UP: A Grandmother's Dilemma, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Be Alert When Hitting The Trails This Season

May 3, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Hiking, Roxborough State Park, Staunton State Park, Wildlife

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildlife is waking up from hibernation, so make sure you’re alert when hitting the trails this spring.

That’s the word from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who posted a video of a bear out at Roxborough State Park.

Bears are frequently seen in the park, so it’s a good reminder to be alert when hiking.

“The wildlife are [also] certainly out and about at Staunton State Park,” the park posted to Facebook.

Staunton State Park is a short drive southwest of Denver.

The park’s wildlife camera recently captured a photo of a silver fox.

“The silver fox is actually a form of the red fox,” the park posted. “Silver foxes can range from being nearly completely black (absence of silver highlights) to very light, due to a very large amount of silver guard hairs.”

RELATED: CBS4 Hiking & Outdoor Weather Resource

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch