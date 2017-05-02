Fire That Put Up A Lot Of Smoke Was A Prescribed Burn

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire in Weld County Tuesday afternoon that put up a lot of smoke was a planned burn.
The fire was burning near Daho Creek Access Road and Weld County Road 5 about two miles west of Firestone.
It’s north of the large Anderson Farms in the area and north of a farm called Xanadu Alpacas.
No animals or buildings were threatened.
