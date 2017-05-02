Mountain Lions, Bears Killed To Preserve Mule Deer

May 2, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Mountain Lions, Rifle

RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is continuing with its controversial plan to improve mule deer populations by killing mountain lions and bears.

The animals living in the Piceance Basin near Rifle are part of the plan.

According to the Post Independent, wildlife officers are trapping animals and will then euthanize them.

The agency wants to see how removing predators impacts the mule deer population. The program runs through June.

Two out-of-state nonprofit groups have sued CPW to try to stop the program.

