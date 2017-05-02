No New Leads In Missing Pregnant Woman Search

May 2, 2017 9:19 AM
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Family members of a missing woman are disappointed after no new leads were uncovered as investigators continued digging for evidence. Last month, crews dug through the backyard of the former home of a the boyfriend of Kelsie Schelling.

She disappeared four years ago and her family has long believed she was murdered. Schelling went missing after she traveled from Denver to Pueblo to tell her boyfriend she was pregnant.

On the night of Feb. 4, 2013, Schelling drove to a Walmart in Pueblo to meet Donthe Lucas, the alleged father of her unborn child.

For the past few weeks, investigators have been digging through the backyard of Lucas’ former home in Pueblo. There was a new effort on Monday to search for more evidence in the case on the undeveloped land on the west end of the city near the home.

Last month, crews removed bags of evidence from the home but aren’t saying what they found.

Police have named Lucas as a person of interest but have not charged him with a crime. No arrests have been made in the case.

