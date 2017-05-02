Man Found Dead Inside SUV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man was found dead inside an SUV in Jefferson County on Monday afternoon and now authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the 11300 block of West Maplewood Drive at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Residents first noticed the white Ford Explorer on Monday morning that was unfamiliar to the neighborhood and they grew concerned when the vehicle had not moved in several hours. That’s when neighbors noticed there was an unresponsive male inside.

When deputies arrived, they determined the male inside the vehicle was deceased.

The man has been identified as Samuel Addison Stewart, 26. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspects have been identified and investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

Additional Information From Jeffco Sheriff:

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).