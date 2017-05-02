National Health Care Debate Worries Colorado MS Patient

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Congressional Republicans are reviving the health care plan they hope to replace Obamacare with, and that has Colorado patients with chronic illness wondering what’s next.

Gloria Rogozic was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly 10 years ago. She takes a slew of prescription and over-the-counter medications to manage her symptoms.

“I have a lot of neuropathy,” Rogozic told CBS4.

Numbness in her legs and feet keep Gloria from walking stairs. Bouts of vertigo require she use a cane.

“I call it Bertha,” Rogozic said of her cane.

LINK: National MS Society Colorado-Wyoming Chapter

She gets an MRI every year, and faces hospitalization if her MS is exacerbated. It’s her interferon injection therapy that is the most expensive.

“Without insurance, I was told that the Rebif is about $2,400 a month. It’s very, very expensive,” Rogozic said.

Rogozic has medical insurance, but she pays about $1,200 a-month for it. She worries her premiums may go even higher.

“I look at the debate that’s going on now, and the rise in health costs, the rise in your insurance premiums, and it scares me. It scares me,” Rogozic told CBS4.

Rogozic struggles to stay healthy every day, she doesn’t want to have to struggle with health insurance too.

“I’m afraid I will end up being one of the people at the MS meeting saying I have to stop my therapy because I can’t afford it,” she said.

Participants of Walk MS will be raising money for patient services as well as research and education for the disease. Walk MS in Denver is Saturday, May 6 at City Park.

LINK: Walk MS