‘Started Shooting As Fast As I Could’: Police Sgt. Describes Shooting

May 1, 2017 11:18 AM
DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver police sergeant recalls every moment he was shot and almost died.

Denver Police Sgt. Tony Lopez, Jr. was seriously injured in the shooting at 37th and Federal on Dec. 8, 2015. He was shot six times and lost a lot of blood. He had to endure several surgeries and months of physical therapy.

jason wood sentence tony lopez Started Shooting As Fast As I Could: Police Sgt. Describes Shooting

Denver Police Sgt. Tony Lopez Jr. (credit: CBS)

“So there’s glass flying and I’m kind of going like that and I went to bring my left arm up to get my hand on it, it kind of just flopped. So it didn’t’ work so I just started shooting as fast as I could,” said Lopez.

jason wood Started Shooting As Fast As I Could: Police Sgt. Describes Shooting

Jason Wood (credit: CBS)

Jason Wood pleaded guilty to the shooting and other crimes. He was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

