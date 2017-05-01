‘Started Shooting As Fast As I Could’: Police Sgt. Describes Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver police sergeant recalls every moment he was shot and almost died.

Denver Police Sgt. Tony Lopez, Jr. was seriously injured in the shooting at 37th and Federal on Dec. 8, 2015. He was shot six times and lost a lot of blood. He had to endure several surgeries and months of physical therapy.

“So there’s glass flying and I’m kind of going like that and I went to bring my left arm up to get my hand on it, it kind of just flopped. So it didn’t’ work so I just started shooting as fast as I could,” said Lopez.

Jason Wood pleaded guilty to the shooting and other crimes. He was sentenced to 52 years in prison.