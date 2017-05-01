Rallies Held For Teen Injured After Car Plowed Into Business

By Jennifer Brice

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Jim Browning owns RNK Running & Walking, the store where a Mercedes careened through the building Saturday, injuring seven people. The most severely hurt was 13-year-old Rylie Guentensberger.

Monday evening, a group of runners met at the store to run for Rylie and show support for her and her family, according to Browning.

“I want them to know that she’s loved, that she’s supported and they are not alone,” Browning said.

Rylie was inside the store shopping for shoes with her mom when the car plowed inside.

Police say they are now inspecting the car as part of their investigation. They believe the driver had a medical condition causing the crash.

On the Facebook page “Rally for Rylie” her parents are posting updates, including one about her condition.

“The doctors are closely watching the swelling on Rylie’s brain. Once that is under control, we’ll know more about next steps. Please continue to keep her in your thoughts and prayers,” the post states.

CBS 4 has also been in contact with Rylie’s father, Ziggy, who said, “Today’s been a good day. I can say that Rylie is improving and for right now things are better than we were expecting.”

The teenager’s father added that their family is not out of the woods yet. He said they know with such an injury things can worsen at any moment.

“We celebrate whenever we win a little battle,” said Ziggy. “We are extremely fortunate that Rylie is at Children’s Hospital. The doctors and staff have been amazing. And we want to thank all our friends and everyone who’s offered support. It’s been humbling, overwhelming and gratifying.”

Also Monday evening at Rylie’s school, Aspen View Academy in Castle Rock, the community held a rally. Family friend Jennifer Bennett said each day is critical right now.

“We don’t know what the future holds but we know a lot of people are praying and wanting to support them.”

Rylie’s mom gave supporters a hopeful update few expected about her daughter’s condition.

“My daughter is so strong and she is, she is going to make this,” said Meghann Geutensburger.

Bennett said Rylie is receiving constant care and the family is in “wait-and-see mode,” adding that the next 24 hours are critical.

“When things are out of control we want to do things that make us feel in control,” she said.

Multiple charities have already raised thousands of dollars to help offset mounting hospital bills for Rylie’s care.

Her mother, a teacher at the school, said her friends should expect Rylie to recover.

“I’m going to be real here — she will not be at school this year. But you will see her and she will be around,” she said.

Dawg Nation, a charity formed by local hockey players, has raised more than $24,000 towards Rylie’s medical expenses. Family and friends are directing donations to their site.

