Watch: Baby Hippo Video With Mom From Denver Zoo Goes Viral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBS4) – A video of the new baby hippo at the Memphis Zoo has gone viral.
Time Magazine posted it Monday morning, and since then it’s been viewed more than 17 million times.
Winne the hippo was born late March at the Memphis Zoo.
Since then, she and mom Binti, a 19-year-old female who was born at the Denver Zoo, have been on exhibit off and on as they take time to bond.
“Biniti is an extremely attentive mother, and is very protective of her calf,” said Farshid Mehrdadfar, one of the zoo’s curators. “The little lady follows her mom around everywhere, and you can typically find her asleep on Binti’s nose or back.”
Winnie’s father, Uzazi, is also at the zoo, a 16-year-old male whose name is Swahili for “good parent.”