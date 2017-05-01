Hundreds Protest Archdiocese Of Denver’s Church Closing Move

May 1, 2017 7:08 AM
Filed Under: Adams County, Archdiocese of Denver, Colorado History, Federal Boulevard, Federico Pena, Our Lady Of Visitation, Samuel Aquila

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – The faithful at Our Lady of Visitation are fighting back against the Archdiocese of Denver after they forced them to stop offering mass to parishioners April 30.

church 4 Hundreds Protest Archdiocese Of Denvers Church Closing Move

(credit: CBS)

“We feel so betrayed,” said Marlene Casso. “(I) was baptized in this church and I’ve been coming ever since.”

In November, the Archdiocese of Denver notified OLV the church would close for good on April 30 due to a lack of priests and dwindling attendance. But with 400 registered members, Our Lady of Visitation officials say their community is stronger than ever.

Maria Gubser’s great grandfather donated the land at the intersection of Federal Boulevard and 64th Avenue to start the church in the 1940s.

“It’s history, it’s our faith and it’s our tradition,” Gubser said.

church 5 Hundreds Protest Archdiocese Of Denvers Church Closing Move

(credit: CBS)

After Sunday morning’s final mass, hundreds of parishioners protested outside the gates of the Archdiocese.

Their requests to meet with Archbishop Samuel Aquila went unanswered.

Former Denver Mayor and OLV parishioner Federico Peña hand delivered more than 1,200 signed petitions in hopes the Archbishop will reconsider.

church 1 Hundreds Protest Archdiocese Of Denvers Church Closing Move

Federico Peña (credit: CBS)

“One mass a week, that’s all we ask,” said Peña.

Parishioners plan to take their plea to the Pope.

“Please, hear our prayers, Pope, and let this church stay open,” said Our Lady of Visitation President Pierre Lopez.

Until then, the tiny church is holding out hope for one big miracle.

“We are going to make it,” Gubser said. “With everyone’s support we will succeed.”

church 2 Hundreds Protest Archdiocese Of Denvers Church Closing Move

(credit: CBS)

The OLV parish plans to meet with the Archbishop this week. Until then, parishioners are being redirected to Holy Trinity Parish, which is two miles from their current church.

The Archdiocese believes Holy Trinity will better serve the community, with more mass times, in English and Spanish.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch