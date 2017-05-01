COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Trevor Siemian. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

2 Arrested After Amber Alert Issued

May 1, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Meshelle Branch, Robert Owens, Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A toddler’s mother and another man were arrested in connection with an Amber Alert that was issued for a 2-year-old girl on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the child was with her grandmother in Thornton, where she lives, when Meshelle Branch and Robert Owens allegedly forced their way into the apartment and took the girl.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Branch, 22, is not allowed to see her daughter.

Meshelle Branch (credit: CBI)

Robert Owens (credit: CBI)

Branch and Owens, 29 turned themselves in at the Lone Tree Police Department hours later where they were taken into custody.

