2 Arrested After Amber Alert Issued

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A toddler’s mother and another man were arrested in connection with an Amber Alert that was issued for a 2-year-old girl on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the child was with her grandmother in Thornton, where she lives, when Meshelle Branch and Robert Owens allegedly forced their way into the apartment and took the girl.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Branch, 22, is not allowed to see her daughter.

Branch and Owens, 29 turned themselves in at the Lone Tree Police Department hours later where they were taken into custody.