Another Democrat Joins Race For Colorado Governor

DENVER (CBS4) – A total of five Democrats and five Republicans are now in the running for the office of governor of Colorado after another candidate joined the race.
Democrat Noel Ginsburg kicked off his campaign this weekend with a statewide tour called “All Voices Count.”
Ginsburg held his first Denver rally at Intertech Plastics, the business he founded more than 30 years ago.
The entrepreneur says running for governor wasn’t always part of the plan.
“Although we’ve grown in size over the years, this is where at age 21 I founded my business while still in college, so I thought it was a great place to start,” Ginsburg said.
Ginsburg will continue his statewide tour with stops throughout northern, western, and southern Colorado.