Charges Possible: Teen Hits Head Jumping Into Bass Pro Aquarium

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – Charges are pending for a teen who jumped into the main aquarium at Bass Pro Shops in Stapleton.

The teen suffered a head injury after witnesses say he jumped from a ledge about 30 feet high around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said the teen jumped into the tank while his friends recorded video inside the store near Interstate 270 and Quebec Street.

The large signature tank in every Bass Pro Shops across the country have native fish that customers enjoy viewing.

Teens have posted video on social media of others pulling the same prank at different stores in various states.

“(It’s) crazy,” commented Doug Hammond, a Bass Pro customer. “It’s just stupid.”

Hammond said he does not think the prank is very funny.

“I think it’s the wrong thing for them to do, because of the ecosystem that it upsets,” Hammond said.

Bass Pro Shops brought in an animal care team to assess the fishes’ health.

A company spokesman said the aquatic animals were doing okay.

He provided the following statement:

“Yesterday a teenage minor attempted to enter our aquarium as part of an intended prank. Our associates and security team quickly addressed the issue safely and without incident. We also appreciate the assistance of local law enforcement. Such occurrences are extremely rare and highly discouraged. We host more than 120 million visitors every year and provide a safe, fun experience for families who share our respect for wildlife.”

“Lack of parenting. Right from wrong,” said Cory Anderson, a parent shopping at Bass Pro on Sunday.

Anderson said that videos on popular sites like YouTube can encourage kids to do things that they ordinarily would not do.

“Social media,” Anderson added. “Honestly. I mean, peer pressure, and just to post things to get your five minutes of fame.”

As the father of two, he tries to keep an eye out.

“It’s trying to monitor what they do and what they’re on, but you can’t. Because there are so many secret sites now and secret apps that parents don’t know about … you can’t fix it but you can’t change it either.” Anderson said. “I’m glad there wasn’t social media when I was a kid.”

The Bass Pro spokesman said the company plans to prosecute the teen to the extent they can.

A Denver Police spokeswoman said the teen was required to go into the station in the upcoming week to meet with detectives.

There was no word on his condition.

Professionals will continue to monitor how the fish are doing in the Bass Pro aquarium.

