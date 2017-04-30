1 Dead In Colorado Rafting Accident

April 30, 2017 5:33 PM
CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) – One person is dead after a rafting accident on the Arkansas River in Colorado.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that it received a call shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday of a rafting accident near the Sunshine Rapid.

The office says deputies found three people out of the river, including one male who was not breathing.

Attempts to revive him were not successful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim was not immediately released, and no other details were available.

The sheriff’s office says the accident is under investigation.

