Todd Park Mohr From ‘Big Head Todd & The Monsters’ Excited For ‘Take Note The Concert’

April 29, 2017 1:00 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Todd Park Mohr, also known as Big Head Todd from the band Big Head Todd and the Monsters, will be performing at the Take Note The Concert next Thursday. He stopped by CBS4 studios to talk about the event.

Take Note The Concert benefits the Colorado Music Coalition to get more access to music for school students.

Todd Park Mohr is interviewed by CBS4's Karen Leigh (credit: CBS)

Todd Park Mohr is interviewed by CBS4’s Karen Leigh (credit: CBS)

“Gov. Hickenlooper asked me to be involved because I’m a Colorado musician and I care about music education,” Mohr said. “I’m really proud to be a part of it.”

Mohr said he grew up with music in his household.

Todd Park Mohr (credit: CBS)

Todd Park Mohr (credit: CBS)

“I grew up in Colorado and went to Sheridan schools and I was a third-grader in Sheridan and we were poor; but they had musical instruments for us, they had education and they had a great musical teacher,” Mohr said. “It got me involved in music which became a lifetime love for me.”

Todd Park Mohr (credit: CBS)

Todd Park Mohr (credit: CBS)

He said music gave him a career and he can’t say enough about what music education means to young people.

“It’s learning how to listen and work together with other kids and other people who are your fellow musicians to make something great,” he said. “It has, obviously, incredible educational benefits in mathematics and so on, but it really has human benefits.”

Todd Park Mohr (credit: CBS)

Todd Park Mohr (credit: CBS)

