Several Hundred Join Climate March In Denver In Spring Snow

April 29, 2017 3:06 PM
DENVER (AP) – Several hundred people turned out for a climate march in Denver on President Donald Trump’s hundredth day in office.

People marched near the state Capitol and then posed in the shape of a giant thermometer on Saturday as wet spring snow fell.

People and a few snowmen held signs in Civic Center Park across from Denver’s city hall during a rally after the march. About a dozen people rode stationary bikes to power the loudspeakers.

Some booed when a speaker noted the Trump milestone but the overall mood was laid back.

Fifty-eight-year-old Bobbie Richardson says she traveled from a mountain community about 30 miles away partly because she was afraid some others would not come because of the weather.

The demonstration was among dozens of marches held around the country to urge action on global warming.

