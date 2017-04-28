SPRING STORM: Winter storm warning issued for Denver metro area (Watch Latest Forecast)

Body Of Female Found In Canyon Still Not Identified

April 28, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Clear Creek County, Clear Creek County Sheriff, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

CLEAR CREEK CANYON, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female whose body was discovered in Clear Creek Canyon earlier this month.

clear creek body from cbi tweet Body Of Female Found In Canyon Still Not Identified

( credit: CBI)

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a driver discovered her body near the road on April 8. She was located in the area of the Highway 103 intersection.

Investigators are not releasing her cause of death, but do say she may have been the victim of a homicide.

She is said to be between 15 and 25 years of age and bi-racial. She was wearing a black T-shirt with images on the front. Both ear lobes were pierced.

t shirt clear creek Body Of Female Found In Canyon Still Not Identified

(credit: CBI)

Investigators provided a computer-generated sketch of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office at 303-670-7567 or the CBI at 303 239-42129.

The National Center For Missing And Exploited Children is assisting with the investigation.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch