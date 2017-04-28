Body Of Female Found In Canyon Still Not Identified

CLEAR CREEK CANYON, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female whose body was discovered in Clear Creek Canyon earlier this month.
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a driver discovered her body near the road on April 8. She was located in the area of the Highway 103 intersection.
Investigators are not releasing her cause of death, but do say she may have been the victim of a homicide.
She is said to be between 15 and 25 years of age and bi-racial. She was wearing a black T-shirt with images on the front. Both ear lobes were pierced.
Investigators provided a computer-generated sketch of the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office at 303-670-7567 or the CBI at 303 239-42129.
The National Center For Missing And Exploited Children is assisting with the investigation.