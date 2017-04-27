New Tool Aims To Prevent Child Abuse

DENVER (CBS4)– Leaders in Colorado have developed a new tool to fight child abuse.
Gov. John Hickenlooper joined leaders in the Department of Human Services and more than 200 partners in preventing abuse to announce the new program on Thursday.
It’s the first new plan in 20 years that is focused on protecting and supporting Colorado’s children.
The plan will be rolled out in 10 communities first and then throughout the rest of the state.
“Specifically we want to see more positive outcomes in childhood development, better health care utilization, better school readiness, better emotional development,” said Deborah Daro, Ph.D. at the University of Chicago.
Organizers say this new prevention framework for action will serve as a national model for preventing child abuse.