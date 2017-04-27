2 Found Dead Identified In Murder-Suicide

Reward Now Offered In Costly Home Vandalism CaseMore than a year after burglars broke in and vandalized a home in Jefferson County, a reward is now offered for information that helps investigators find those responsible.

More Charges Filed Against Man Who Led Police On ManhuntProsecutors filed more charges against crime spree suspect Adam Fulford on Thursday.

Energy Drinks And Your TickerIt's not the caffeine that's a problem, but the other ingredients that may make your heart rhythm do funny things when you have an energy drink.