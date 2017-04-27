COMING UP: Fight For Freedom, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

2 Found Dead Identified In Murder-Suicide

April 27, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Centennial, Ian Jan Hofmann, James Hugh Hofmann, Murder-Suicide

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Coroner has identified the two men found dead in a home in Centennial on Wednesday as those involved in a murder-suicide.

Deputies in Arapahoe County rushed to the 5900 block of South Cherrywood Circle just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The coroner released the names on Thursday afternoon as James Hugh Hofmann, victim of homicide by a gunshot wound to the head and Ian Jan Hofmann, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

(credit: CBS)

It is unclear what led up to the shootings.

