2 Found Dead Identified In Murder-Suicide

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Coroner has identified the two men found dead in a home in Centennial on Wednesday as those involved in a murder-suicide.
Deputies in Arapahoe County rushed to the 5900 block of South Cherrywood Circle just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The coroner released the names on Thursday afternoon as James Hugh Hofmann, victim of homicide by a gunshot wound to the head and Ian Jan Hofmann, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
It is unclear what led up to the shootings.