‘Goofier The Better:’ Von Miller Gives Sack Dance Advice

Von Miller revealed that perhaps more than any other quarterback in the league, he really enjoys sacking Phillip Rivers of the Chargers.

The Broncos defensive star will get the chance to do just that in Week 1 of the regular season, but before he gets too into his Broncos offseason preparations, Miller traveled to College Station, Texas, to give some advice to a fellow Texas A&M Aggie.

“The National Football League? It’s all about entertainment, so when you get your first sack dance you’ve got to step into it, you swing the hips like this,” Miller told Myles Garrett, the defensive end everyone expects to be the first player picked in the NFL Draft on Thursday night. “The goofier the better.”

The conversation came during a segment on NFL Network called Back2Campus.

Miller, who played for A&M from 2007 to 2010, asked Garrett who he looks forward to sacking most when he gets into the league. Garret said that would be Tom Brady, Aaron Rogers and Eli Manning.

“For me, I like sacking Phillip Rivers,” Von said in reply.

The NFL Draft takes place in Philadelphia and starts at 6 p.m. Mountain Time. Will the Browns take Garrett with the No. 1 pick? We’ll have to wait and see.

“When you mix the type of size with his speed and athleticism, there’s just nobody like him,” Miller said of Garrett.