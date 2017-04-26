Study Finds Many Skiers Opting To Skip Trips Due To Traffic Gridlocks

By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY – Thousands of Front Range skiers say they are skipping some ski trips because they are fed up with the weekend traffic gridlock along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor.

The results of a new research program found some silver linings and changing skier traffic habits, including an increase in carpooling since 2014’s survey.

“It just not worth it to come on the weekends anymore,” said a skier.

According to survey manager Chris Cares, there is some good news.

“In the time we’ve been tracking I-70 usage and travel patterns, we’ve observed a number of promising trends. Carpooling has grown and the use of the Morrison lots has increased, with Morrison lot users meeting at the Dinosaur lots for roughly half of all their winter mountain trips,” Cares said.

But the survey also showed 69 percent of the Front Range Snowsports Panel stated that the frequency of their I-70 trips has been reduced due to congestion.

But major improvements that will cost millions of not billions are needed to truly solve the problem.

More carpooling is encouraged in the meantime.

