5 Bold Predictions For The 2017 NFL Draft

(The Sports Xchange) – If the NFL Draft were predictable, it wouldn’t be the popular event that it is every year.

The volatility of the draft, especially the first round, is what makes mock drafts the most visited webpages on the internet each spring and drives television ratings higher than World Series games.

Here are five bold predictions for the first round Thursday during the 2017 NFL Draft.

1. Jaguars draft a quarterback

In less than a week, teams must make a final decision on whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option on first round players from the 2014 NFL Draft class. The Jaguars have yet to decide on Bortles, but it is extremely unlikely Jacksonville picks up his option, making the 2017 season the final year of his rookie deal. The Jaguars have a roster that is ready to take the next step, but the quarterback has held them back and an upgrade should be a priority, making quarterback a very possible target at No. 4 overall.

2. Two quarterbacks are drafted top-10

This draft class lacks a true top-10 quarterback, but the “value” of the position always pushes players up the board. A quarterback has been drafted in the top-10 in 15 of the last 16 years and that trend should continue this year, except there might be two passers in the top-10 picks, not just one. The Browns are a strong candidate to draft a quarterback, whether at No. 1 or much more likely with a trade up from pick No. 12. And then the Bears, Jaguars, Jets or another trade up option could grab the second passer.

3. Four offensive linemen drafted in the top-25

Offensive tackle is the weakest position in the 2017 draft class. But supply and demand is an economic concept that applies in the draft – all 32 teams could use more depth on the offensive line, which will push offensive linemen up the board. With limited quantities, if a team like the Denver Broncos don’t get their offensive tackle early, they will likely be out of luck. Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk, Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp, Utah’s Garett Bolles and Alabama’s Cam Robinson all have a chance to go in the top-25 picks.

4. Haason Reddick will be the first linebacker drafted, not Reuben Foster

Based simply on talent, Temple linebacker Haason Reddick and Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster are very close with Foster getting the slide edge in my opinion. However, when factoring in the medicals and everything else that has happened with Foster this pre-draft process, including a diluted drug test and being sent home from the Combine, Reddick is a much cleaner prospect. He isn’t as experienced, but his athleticism is what NFL teams covet.

5. Dalvin Cook slides out of round one

Cook is the best running back in this draft class based simply on the tape as a ballcarrier. However, he has fumbling issues and isn’t reliable in pass protection so there are on-field concerns. Off the field, Cook has a sketchy background that worries teams and his medicals have been flagged in the past and creates concern. At a position with plenty of depth in this draft class, teams will opt to pass on Cook and get the running back later.